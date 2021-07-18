Mangaluru, July 18 (PTI): Intermittent heavy rains continued across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka on Sunday.

A red alert (extremely heavy rainfall) has been extended till Monday andan orange alert (very heavy rainfall) issued in the districts from Tuesday to Thursday. Both the districts have been receiving copious rains since Saturday night. Roads in various parts of the city were inundated inconveniencing motorists. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal parts of the State till July 22.

Following the heavy rains, the water-level in rivers and rivulets increased.

A landslide was reported in the Baikampady industrial area here today owing to the heavy rains. The mud fell over a building running a concrete industry causing damage, sources said.

