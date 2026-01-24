PNN

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], January 24: Celebrating 11 triumphant years, Multitech Bulls Software Technologies Pvt Ltd; Managing Director Mr. Ankur Soni exposes a harsh reality--B.Tech, BCA, or MCA degrees alone won't land you dream jobs in today's cutthroat IT landscape. With millions of graduates flooding the market yearly, employers crave practical skills over degrees. Multitech Bulls' hands-on courses in cybersecurity, website development, data analysis, and AI arm students with industry-ready expertise, unlocking high salary packages and effortless placements.

Degrees Fall Short, Skills Surge Ahead

Traditional degrees emphasize theory, leaving large number of graduates unemployable without real-world know-how. B.Tech curriculum rarely cover cuttingedge tools like ethical hacking in cybersecurity or React for web dev, resulting in prolonged job hunts. In contrast, Multitech Bulls' programs immerse students in live projects: fortify networks against cyber threats using Kali Linux, build responsive sites with HTML5/JavaScript stacks, or harness Python/TensorFlow for AI-driven data insights--skills that probably command ₹10-20 lakh starting salaries.

Short IT courses at the school level : Essential for tech foundations

During teenage years, students must prepare themselves for a digital future where IT skills drive success.Short time IT focused courses (4-12 weeks) deliver high-impact learning tailored for teens. They introduce tools like Scratch for coding, basic Python for logic building, and intro cybersecurity via gamified simulations, sparking interest early. Unlike lengthy degrees, these fit after-school hours, boosting confidence and resumes for college admissions or internships.

Practical Exposure: Your Ticket to Paid College Internships

Practical exposure through handson IT courses during College unlocks paid internships by equipping students with tangible skills that employers prioritize over theoretical knowledge. College freshmen with prior experience in coding Python, building basic websites, or understanding cybersecurity fundamentals stand out in competitive applications, securing paid gigs at startups and tech firms offering better stipends right from the first year. This real-world practicevia projects like app development or data analysisbuilds portfolios that demonstrate initiative, leading to higher internship conversion rates and a seamless transition to full-time high-package roles post-graduation.

Act Now for Your Breakthrough

This 11th anniversary heralds special scholarships for February 2026 batches--your ticket beyond degrees to high-impact careers. Visit multitechbulls.com or our Sri Ganganagar center today. Degrees open doors, but Multitech Bulls skills kick them wide for prosperity.

