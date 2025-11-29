Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely to strike several districts of Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry-Karaikal region till 4 am on Saturday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai said in its latest early-morning weather bulletin.

Chennai MeT Department has also issued a yellow alert for various districts in Tamil Nadu for the next three hours

According to the RMC, isolated locations across Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Thiruvallur, Thiruvarur, Thoothukkudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Viluppuram, Virudhunagar and the Puducherry and Karaikal areas are expected to receive light to moderate showers along with thunder and lightning.

The bulletin warned of possible waterlogging and slippery stretches in some locations, and that traffic movement may also be affected by wet road conditions.

The forecast was issued at 1 am by the Duty Officer on behalf of the Director in-Charge, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

Meanwhile, strong winds, heavy rain and rough sea conditions hit Pamban city on Thursday as Cyclone 'Ditwah' moved north-northwest across Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal.

The IMD predicted Cyclone 'Ditwah' is expected to cross near the coast by early November 30.

Further, the Meteorological Department in Chennai issued an alert regarding Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, stating that the cyclonic storm, centred over coastal Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, has moved north-northwestwards at 10 kmph over the past six hours.

According to the Chennai MeT Department, Cyclonic Storm Ditwah remained centred at 8:30 am (IST) over the same region, near a latitude of 8.3°N and a longitude of 81.0°E. The system is located approximately 40 km southwest of Trincomalee and 100 km northwest of Batticaloa, in Sri Lanka. On the Indian side, the cyclone is located about 320 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 430 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 530 km south of Chennai.

The Chennai MeT Department said that it is very likely to continue moving north-northwestwards across the Sri Lanka coast and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30. (ANI)

