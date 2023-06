Ranchi, Jun 24 (PTI) Representatives of more than 30 tribal organisations will gather in Ranchi on Sunday to discuss the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which they fear will dilute the tribal customary laws.

Since the Law Commission has begun a fresh consultation on UCC, Adivasi Samanwai Samiti has decided to lodge its protest before the government over the issue, its member Dev Kumar Dhan said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Family Murder: Brother Slaughters Newlyweds, Three Others in Sleep Before Shooting Self to Death in Mainpuri.

"Almost all prominent tribal organisations from across the state have decided to join the fight against UCC," he said.

The representatives of the tribal organisations will gather under the banner of the Adivasi Samanwai Samiti.

Also Read | World Bank Approves USD 255.5 Million Loan for Better Technical Education in Government-Run Institutions in India.

The 22nd Law Commission of India on June 14 sought fresh suggestions from various stakeholders, including public and religious organisations, on the UCC.

"Tribals have several customary laws, including for marriage, divorce and property. As per our customary laws, women are not given ancestral property rights after marriage. We fear that the tribal customary rights might get diluted due to the UCC," said Dan, who is also the convener of Adivasi Mahasabha.

Adivasi Jan Parishad president Prem Sahi Munda told PTI, "We protest the UCC for various reasons. We fear that two tribal laws -- the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act and the Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act -- may get affected due to UCC. The two laws provide protection over tribal lands."

He said several attempts have been made in the past to amend the two laws. "The government should clarify the fate of the two laws in the backdrop of the UCC."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)