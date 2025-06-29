Panaji (Goa) [India], June 29 (ANI): The 'Raj Bhavan Annadhan' scheme was officially launched on Sunday at Old Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai presided over the launch ceremony.

Also Read | Hindi 'Imposition' Row: Maharashtra Govt Scraps GRs on Hindi As Optional Language; Appoints Committee for Report on 'Trilingual Formula'.

A Cheque amounting to Rs 1,20,000 was handed to the Office bearers of the Goa Street Providence organisation.

Kerala Governor Arlekar said that the books penned by Pillai are the window for the readers. His literature provides a gateway to new ideas, perspectives, and knowledge. Reading develops empathy among the readers, Arlekar added.

Also Read | Indian Railways to Now Prepare Reservation Charts 8 Hours Before Train Departure Instead of Current Practice of 4 Hours To Enhance Passenger Convenience.

Praising the work of Pillai, the Kerala Governor stated that Goa is fortunate to have a Governor like Pillai, who has consistently worked in the best interest of the people of Goa. "He is the finest Governor I have seen," Arlekar added.

" Governor Pillai has cited a unique example for other Raj Bhavans in the country, through his unique work for extending a helping hand to the needy people in the State. The Governor, through his noble work, has shown the path to others; we all have to follow him," Arlekar said..

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, 'Raj Bhavan Annadhan' scheme is a unique scheme, which can be seen only in the State of Goa.

The Chief Minister stated that the Governor has gained insight into the life of the common man by personally visiting the remote parts of the State of Goa through his various yatras.

Mentioning the rising cases of kidney disease in the State, Sawant appealed to kidney patients to maintain a careful diet. This will help individuals with kidney disease manage their condition and prevent further damage.

Speaking about the initiatives of the Union Government, the Chief Minister mentioned the eSanjeevani and informed the public that the National Telemedicine Service of India is a step towards achieving digital health equity and Universal Health Coverage. The Chief Minister further stated that eSanjeevani provides quick and easy access to doctors and medical specialists.

Governor Pillai spoke about the secret behind successfully implementing various schemes through the Raj Bhavan and complimented the Chief Minister for consistently supporting his initiatives.

Speaking about the iconic slogan "Jai Hind" popularised by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the Governor said a Muslim soldier came up with this iconic slogan, and Netaji Bose gladly accepted it.

The Annadhan scheme is an initiative of the Governor, whereby the Governor will donate the amount received as royalty from his books towards a noble cause.

Financial assistance from the Discretionary Funds of the Governor, was distributed at the hands of Chief Minister to around 40 patients suffering from Cancer and dialysis.

Sanjeev C Gauns Dessai, Secretary to the Governor, welcomed the guests. Mihir Vardhan, Special Officer, introduced the scheme. Bosco George proposed a vote of thanks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)