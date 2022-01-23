Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) BJP state president Satish Poonia on Saturday accused the Congress government of betraying the farmers of the state over the issue giving loan waiver.

Referring to the auction the lands of farmers who could not repay the loans taken from commercial banks, Poonia said the Congress had promised to waive the loan of all farmers within 10 days of coming to power in the state.

“The Congress has failed to fulfil its promise and now the farmers are being harassed due to the auctioning of their lands,” Poonia said.

He accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of cheating the farmers.

Following an uproar, Gehlot had asked officials to stop the auction of agricultural land of farmers.

However, Poonia claimed the auctioning was still going on and also alleged that the lands of six families, including that of Jairam Gurjar – father of martyr Yadram Gurjar -- in Alwar had been auctioned.

Yadram Gurjar was in the Army and had died in September 2020.

