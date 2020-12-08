Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Monday decided that individual domestic consumers in urban and rural areas will not have to take no-objection-certificate from authorities for extracting groundwater for drinking and household purposes.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Today Latest Updates: Farmers to Observe Nationwide Shutdown Against Farm Laws, Essential Services, Office-Goers Exempted.

The government took this decision in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Also Read | India, Israel Hold Foreign Office Consultations, Review Progress in Defence, Security Cooperation.

The government decided to give this relief also to authorities engaged in supplying drinking water to rural areas, besides the armed forces institutions, agriculture workers and micro and small scale industries drawing up to 10 cubic meters of water.

The government also decided to make manufactured-sand (M-Sand) available as an alternative to the river sand for construction purposes to the people.

During the meeting, it also reviewed vaccination plan against the COVID-19 once the vaccine is made available to the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)