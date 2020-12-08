New Delhi, December 8: Farmers have called for a nationwide shutdown or Bharat bandh today i.e. December 8. The call for Bharat bandh is given in protest against the contentious farm laws. Anticipating major protests and roadblocks, the Centre issued an advisory to states directing them to tighten security and maintain peace and harmony. Several political parties and trade unions have extended their support to the Bharat bandh. Here are the major updates on the Bharat bandh. Bharat Bandh: Nobody Should Be Forced to Observe 'Shut Down', Emergency Services Allowed, Say Farmer Leaders.

According to the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), one of the leading farmer organisations, Bharat bandh will be observed throughout the day, the blockade will be done from 11 am and 3 pm. Bharat Bandh on December 8: Here's What Will Stay Open And Services That Are Likely to be Affected.

Essential service providers and officer-goers can move freely by showing their IDs, said BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait. Wedding ceremonies are also exempted from the shutdown.

While Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association will participate in the Bharat bandh, Taxi Union of Mumbai said their services will continue. BEST buses will also remain operational.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA) and Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, an RSS affiliate, will not join the Bharat bandh.

Major political parties such as the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, DMK, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI, CPI-M, CPI-ML, RSP, AIFB, AIUDG, Gupkar Alliance, Shiv Sena, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have extended their support to the farmers.

However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has been at the forefront in opposing the farm laws in the Parliament, has decided not to participate in the Bharat bandh.

While Section 144 has been imposed across Gujarat, Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar has said that law will take its course if protests are held without permission.

Farmers are observing the Bharat bandh after the fifth round of talks between farmer leaders and the government over the farm laws remained inconclusive. The sixth round of meeting is on December 9.

While the government appears to be ready to amend The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, farmers want the complete withdrawal of the three legislations.

