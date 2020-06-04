India News | Raj Govt to Map All Villages Using Drones in Two Years

Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) Maps of all villages in Rajasthan will be prepared by a survey through drone technology in the next two years, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Thursday.

He said ownership records of all landlords in the villages will be prepared by the survey which will reduce property-related disputes and help in better preparation of the gram panchayat development plan.

“The survey of all 46,543 villages in the state will be conducted through drones in 2021-22 and 2022-23 by the Survey of India and the government of Rajasthan,” Pilot said.

He noted that property records will be updated in the population areas of villages through the survey.

Along with the records of personal properties, community assets such as rural roads, ponds, canals, parks, schools, anganwadis and health centers, will also be surveyed under the project.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Survey of India and the state government for the survey, the deputy CM said.

He added that the records and maps to be prepared by the survey will be available at gram panchayat, tehsil, district and state levels and will be updated regularly.

