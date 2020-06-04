Monsoon 2020: Light Rainfall in Parts of Rajasthan, MeT Department Predicts More Showers Over Next 4 Days

Rainfall (Photo Credits: IANS)

Jaipur, June 4: Light rainfall occurred in some parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, and the MeT department has predicted more showers over the next four days.

From morning till evening, Ajmer and Dabok recorded 6.8 and 0.5 mm rainfall respectively, the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Barmer was the hottest location in the state at 40.4 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological department said. It said Jaisalmer and Bikaner, each recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Churu and Jodhpur was 39.3 and 38.8 degrees Celsius respectively, while Ajmer and Jaipur recorded their respective highs at 35.4 and 35 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

The day temperature in Kota and Dabok (Udaipur) was 33.9 and 32 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

