Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) Three people were killed and two others were injured in a collision between a truck and a car in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said on Wednesday.

The car travelling from Deoli towards Tonk collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, killing Pappu alias Rajesh (50), Raju (40) and Rakesh (38) and injured two others, Station House Officer, Mehandwas, Devendra Singh said.

He said the injured have been referred to Jaipur for treatment.

Singh said a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the absconding driver.

