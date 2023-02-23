Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) A Jaipur court sentenced three Pakistani nationals to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for sending strategic information of the Indian Army to Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, a police official said on Thursday.

Additional Director General of Police S Sengathir said that Pakistani citizen Nandlal came to Jodhpur on a valid passport and visa and reached Jaisalmer at the behest of intelligence agency ISI and started collecting confidential information of the Indian Army and sending it to Pakistan.

Sengathir said in a statement that Nandlal was arrested on August 20, 2016 after registering a case under the Official Secrets Act 1923 and 3/14 Foreigners Act 1946 after being found involved in espionage by the Crime Investigation Department.

He said during the investigation it was found that the accused was assisted in espionage by two other Pakistani nationals, Gori Shankar and Premchand, who were living in Jodhpur on long-term visa. Both were arrested.

On November 16, 2016, a charge sheet was filed against the three accused in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Jaipur Metropolitan-I).

After hearing the case, the court sentenced the three accused to seven years' rigorous imprisonment after they were found guilty under Section 3/9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

