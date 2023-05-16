Jaipur, May 16 (PTI) Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested the executive officer of Amet Nagar Palika in Rajsamand district and his senior assistant for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, officials said.

Executive Officer Krishnagopal Mali and his senior assistant Balwant Mali had demanded the bribe from a man for issuing the layout plan of his land after land conversion, they said.

After verifying the complaint lodged by the man, a trap was laid and the accused were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 2 lakh, the officials said.

The accused persons have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

