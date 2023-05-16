Gurugram, May 16: The Gurugram police arrested a young man for firing multiple rounds in the air near a residential society here, a police officer said on Tuesday. The motive was not immediately known. A couple sitting on the balcony of their house in Sector 30 had a narrow escape in the incident which took place around 10:20 pm Monday. Land-for-Jobs Scam: CBI Raids Multiple Locations in Bihar, Delhi Linked to RJD Leaders.

The man, identified as Shamsher Singh, a resident of Rohrai village in Rewari district, fired multiple rounds in the air from his licensed revolver, the police officer said. He was caught by residents and handed over to the police.

The revolver and six cartridges were recovered from his possession, the police officer said, adding he was being interrogated to ascertain the motive.

