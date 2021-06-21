Jaipur, Jun 21 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has approved Rs 1,454 crore for the Rajiv Gandhi Lift Canal Phase-3 project that will provide drinking water to Jodhpur city, five other towns and 2,000 villages besides water for industrial needs.

The project was previously proposed to be funded by Japanese international Cooperation Agency (JICA) but the state government decided to finance it as the cost of the project was increasing due to delay in getting loan from JICA, an official statement said on Monday.

The third phase of the Rajiv Gandhi Lift Canal project aims to provide drinking water to Jodhpur city by the year 2051 and to a population of 76.47 lakh in five other towns and 2,104 villages.

It is also proposed to meet the industrial requirements of water in the proposed Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), Rohat in Pali district and RIICO, Jodhpur.

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Lift Canal Phase-3 project, water will be brought from Indira Gandhi Main Canal to Jodhpur with the help of four pumping stations on a 205 km-long pipeline parallel to the existing canal.

As signing a loan agreement with JICA may still take a minimum of two years and it will take 6-7 years to start work on the project, it was decided to run the project from state funds, the statement said.

With this decision, the implementation of Rajiv Gandhi Lift Canal Phase-3 project will be done on time. As a result, the availability of drinking water to a large population in Jodhpur and Pali in the long run and adequate supply of water for industrial needs of the region will be ensured, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)