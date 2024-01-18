Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani will on Friday felicitate 21 MLAs for taking oath in Sanskrit.

Sanskrit Bharti's Jaipur region secretary Krishnakumar Kumawat said the newly elected MLAs in the 16th Assembly Session of Rajasthan have cooperated in the preservation of Sanskrit by taking oath in the ancient language and have made Rajasthan proud.

He said a felicitation ceremony will be organised on Friday on the Central Sanskrit University campus under the joint aegis of the Central Sanskrit University, Sanskrit Bharati and Bharati monthly magazine.

He said Devnani will be the chief guest at the function while Sanskrit Education Minister Madan Dilawar will preside over the programme.

