Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 17 (ANI): Joint teams of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Rajasthan have arrested the alleged mastermind behind the illegal trade of MD, a synthetic drug, after an eight-year-long manhunt. The arrest was confirmed on Friday by the Inspector General of Police for ATS, and ANTF Vikas Kumar.

The accused, identified as Ramesh, also known by aliases Ramlal and Anil, is among the top 10 most-wanted criminals in the state and carries a reward of Rs 1 lakh. "He has established his criminal network in at least five states: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Telangana," said IG Kumar.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, January 17, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Describing the arrest as a major success, the IG said, "After strenuous efforts and relentless pursuit, the joint teams of ATS and ANTF have achieved a major success in apprehending him from the New Town area of Kolkata, West Bengal. The joint teams of ATS and ANTF camped in Bengal for about ten days."

He said the accused had cut off all contacts, switched off his mobile phones, and was living under a false identity as a chemistry teacher and chemical trader in a residential locality.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, January 17, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

The IG revealed that the accused was planning to restart his illegal operations in Kolkata. However, before the network could be re-established, the ANTF successfully foiled the plan and arrested him.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Indore police arrested three individuals with 513 grams of MD drugs in Madhya Pradesh. According to the Crime Branch, the arrested accused have been identified as Nikhil and Mukesh, residents of Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh, and Kamlesh, a resident of Rajasthan.

The trio was travelling on a motorcycle and was bringing the consignment from Rajasthan. Based on intel, a police check was placed at the MR-4 road. When they noticed the police checking, they attempted to flee, but the team chased them and succeeded in catching them. Upon searching, the crime branch team confiscated the contraband. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)