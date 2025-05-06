Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 6 (ANI): The district administration in Rajasthan's Barmer has stepped up preparations ahead of a major mock drill scheduled for May 7, with officials and residents actively participating in civil defence measures.

Barmer, which shares a border with Pakistan, holds historical significance as a key frontier district that witnessed the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Locals here have consistently supported the armed forces in times of national crisis, a sentiment that remains strong even today.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Jaitu Singh, engaged in civil defence activities, said that preparations are in full swing. "We all are prepared. The mock drill will be conducted across Barmer," he said.

Barmer MP and Congress leader Ummeda Ram Beniwal said that the Barmer administration is fully prepared for the mock drill, adding that the locals are filled with the sentiment of nationalism and have always supported the nation whenever it was needed.

The Congress MP further asserted that the party leaders have clarified that they stand firm with the government's decision in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Barmer administration is fully prepared. Also, our district is alongside the Indo-Pakistan border. Whenever it was needed in the difficult situation, local people stood there for the country. We are ready to tackle any kind of situation. The feeling of nationalism is deeply embedded in every person. Whenever it was needed the local people have supported the armed forces with bravery and they will keep supporting. The citizen of the country is outrageous on whatever happened in Pahalgam. Our leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the opposition stands with government," Beniwal told ANI.

Parag Singh, 72, who witnessed the 1971 war as a teenager, recounted how people took shelter in bunkers when sirens sounded during the conflict. "I was 17-18 years old when war happened in 1971. I remember the whole thing. Pakistani forces threw 15-16 bombs near Devi's temple, but none of them exploded," Singh told ANI.

Expressing strong nationalist sentiments, Singh said that the locals in the Barmer district remain committed to aiding the armed forces whenever it will be needed and as they have done it during 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Expressing rage over the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Singh said, "Now, PM Modi has a chance to do 4 pieces of Pakistan and take back the PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir). BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army) is already fighting there. Pakhtuns and Sindhis are also doing the same. PM Modi has a chance now. They have grabbed our land. We will also get rid of terrorists, these terrorists kill us, like they did in Pahalgam. As long as Pakistan will be there, they will harm us... We will help our armed forces, if they won't know the path, we will show them the path to border... The refugees who had come from Pakistan they will also support the armed forces as they know the path... Our organisation Seemajan Kalyan Samiti is working along all the border districts. They gather information, cross check whether they are intelligence people or not."

District officials conducted siren checks on Tuesday as part of preparations. Similar exercises are planned across the nation to enhance readiness amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam attack.

The Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 for effective civil defence. The measures to be undertaken include the operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens and training of civilians, students, etc, on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

The measures also include the provision of crash blackout measures, provision for early camouflaging of vital installations and updating of the evacuation plan and its rehearsal.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs decided to organise Civil Defence Exercise and Rehearsal across 244 categorised Civil Defence Districts of the country on May 7. (ANI)

