New Delhi, May 6: A 24-year-old woman, said to be depressed by her live-in partner marrying another woman, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house in Rohini area, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on April 30 in the northwest Delhi's Vijay Vihar area, they said. A caller informed police that the woman, whose identity was withheld, had not opened the door of her house since the previous night.

Police arrived, broke down the door and found the woman hanging from a ceiling fan in her flat. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. No foul play was suspected, a police officer said. Delhi: ‘Depressed’ Girl Orders Pizza, Cold Drink Before Taking Her Life; Dies by Suicide After Cousin Ends Relationship.

The woman was earlier married to a man, who she had left a year ago due to domestic issues and financial problems, he said. She had been living in the Vijay Vihar house for the past at least two months with her live-in partner, he said. Noida Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Jumping in Front of Metro Train at Golf Course Station in Uttar Pradesh.

A few days ago, the man left the house on some pretext. "The woman through social media found out that he had gotten married. She also saw some pictures of the Haldi celebration, following which she tried to reach him. But the man didn't reply to her," a police source said. "A post-mortem was conducted, and her body was handed over to her father," the source said.

