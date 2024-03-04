Jaipur (Karnataka) [India], March 4 (ANI): In line with the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party Rajasthan unit chief CP Joshi on Sunday announced new spokesperson and media panellist members in the state.

The list was released late at night on Sunday on the instructions of Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi.

The list included 23 new state spokespersons in Rajasthan BJP and 14 state media panellists.

Senior leader Mukesh Pareek has been made state office in-charge.

The list of spokesperson of BJP in Rajasthan included Kuldeep Dhankad from Jaipur, Laxmikant Bhardwaj from Sikar, Ashok Saini from Hanumangarh, Pooja Kapil Mishra from Alwar, Madhoram Chaudhary from Nagaur, Himanshu Sharma from Ajmer.

State Panellists included Chetan Prakash from Bikaner, Hitendra Sharma from Kota, Vikas Barhat from Jaipur, Rajesh Chaudhary from Nagaur, and Atal Khandelwal from Sikar.

Earlier on Friday, Rajasthan unit president CP Joshi announced the formation of a new state team, bringing about significant changes.

Late on Friday night, the list of new state officials of the party was released. It includes 10 state vice presidents, 5 state secretaries, 13 state ministers, one treasurer, and one assistant treasurer.

The exclusion of some prominent leaders and the elevation of others by the BJP in Rajasthan suggest a calculated effort to bring in fresh perspectives and dynamics within the party ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha State President also announced a fresh list of office bearers. Seven state vice presidents were inducted into the new team, including Ramakrishna Verma, Omprakash Jediya, Shailendra Chauhan, BL Naval, Lalit Lakhwal, Bhajanlal Rolan and Anju Jatav were added.

Three general ministers including Mukesh Garg, Lalaram Berwa and Mukesh Kirad, while seven State Ministers including Sitaram Lugaria, Mukesh Sindal, Sube Singh Marodia, Dinesh Verma, Motandas Nayak, Madan Gopal Jhanjhot and Prakash Meghwal are part of the panel. (ANI)

