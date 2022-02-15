Jaipur, Feb 15 (PTI) Intensifying its protest demanding a CBI probe in the 2021 REET paper leak, the Rajasthan BJP on Tuesday held a massive demonstration near the state assembly.

Party leaders, including its national secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh and state unit president Satish Poonia, courted arrest when the police stopped them near Sahkar road here.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 87-Year-Old Woman.

The police also used water cannons to prevent the protestors from breaking barricades and moving ahead.

During the protest, Poonia received a minor injury in his leg.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 23-Year-Old Woman Escort Gangraped by Three Men in Malad; One Arrested, Two on Run.

The BJP workers assembled outside the party's state office where Singh, Poonia, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena and other leaders addressed them.

After the address, they marched towards the state assembly but were stopped by police near Sahkar Marg. The protestors tried to break the barricades, prompting police to use water cannons to control them.

Earlier, while addressing the protestors outside the BJP office, Singh said, "We need to wake this government up from its deep slumber. No state has witnessed such a big scam that happened under this government led by Ashok Gehlot. This is not a case of paper leak but theft."

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) was held in September last year. After irregularities came to light, the state government handed over the inquiry to Special Operation Group of the Rajasthan Police which has arrested several people in connection with the case.

The BJP is alleging that a minister and bureaucrats were involved in the paper leak and the SOG cannot question them, therefore, a CBI inquiry should be ordered.

Since the Budget Session of the Rajasthan Assembly started on Wednesday, BJP MLAs have been disrupting the proceedings of the House and creating an uproar, demanding inquiry by the central investigative agency.

Targeting the Congress government, Poonia said there has been a big scam in the REET case. He said BJP forced the government, both inside and outside the state assembly, and it had to cancell REET level-II exam.

"Injustice has happened with the youth of the sate and we will continue to fight for their justified demands," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)