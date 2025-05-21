Kota (Raj), May 21 (PTI) BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena surrendered before a trial court in Jhalawar district on Wednesday on the direction of the Supreme Court, which upheld his three-year jail sentence in a 2005 case of pointing a pistol at a sub-divisional magistrate during an election.

Meena, who was elected from Baran's Anta constituency, reached the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court, Manhorethana, at around 11.30 am and surrendered. After a medical examination, he was sent to a sub-jail at Aklera to undergo his three-year-imprisonment, his counsel Rajesh Verma told PTI.

The counsel said they will again try to seek relief from the apex court.

Speaking to the media before entering the court, Meena said he has faith in the judiciary.

"I have absolute trust in the judiciary and, in compliance of the order by the honourable court, I am surrendering," he told reporters.

Earlier this morning, Meena, along with his supporters, visited the Kamkheda Balaji temple.

According to the case details, Meena, who was first elected to the Asssmbly in 2013, allegedly pointed his pistol towards the then SDM of Aklera Ramnivas Mehta during election of deputy sarpanch in Manhorethana police station area on February 3, 2005.

The trial court in Aklera convicted Meena in the matter and sentenced him to three-year-imprisonment in December 2020.

Meena moved the Rajasthan High Court, which upheld his conviction on May 1 this year and ordered him to surrender immediately before the trial court.

Thereafter, Meena approached the Supreme Court on May 2, but the apex court also dismissed his plea on May 7 and ordered him to surrender within two weeks.

The Congress has been demanding the termination of Meena's membership in the Legislative Assembly following his conviction and sentencing.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani has sought legal opinion of the State Advocate General on the issue, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Meena is considered a loyalist of former chief minister Vasundhra Raje. He defeated Pramod Jain Bhaya, who was the mining minister in the previous Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, in the last assembly election.

He was first elected MLA from Manhorethana in Jhalawar in 2013.

