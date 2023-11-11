Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], November 11 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi condemned the Dausa incident in which a minor girl was allegedly raped by a police sub-inspector in Rajasthan and demanded strict punishment for the accused.

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a police sub-inspector in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Friday, police said.

According to ASP Dausa Bajrang Singh, the accused has been identified as Bhupendra.

A case has been registered into the matter, and the accused has been arrested.

CP Joshi said, "We condemn this incident, and the accused should be given strict punishment. Why are such incidents occurring every five years and continuously increasing? When the government and administration ignore such kinds of incidents, then criminals become successful in committing such crimes. "

Earlier, the incident had sparked public outrage. Visuals from Dausa showed a large number of people protesting outside Rahuwas police station in the Lalsot area.

"The kind of incident that has come to light where the protector has become a predator, where a four-year-old Dalit girl has been raped by a sub-inspector of police and this is not the first such incident in Rajasthan. In Rajasthan, police teachers are continuously carrying out such incidents in government schools," said BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla,

"Rapists and criminals do not feel any fear from the Rajasthan government or the Rajasthan police. Because the head of government, Gehlot ji, says that most of the rape cases are fake. The senior minister of Rajasthan, Shantidhari Lal says it is the province of men, and rape will continue to happen," said the BJP spokeperson.

"Due to government apathy towards women's safety, the courage of the rapists becomes stronger. Rajasthan has become number 1 in rapes and number 1 in women harassment. According to Priyanka Vadra, who gave the slogan 'I am a girl who can fight', today I have a question for Priyanka Ji. Will you go again to Dausa and meet the victim's family?" Poonawalla added.

"Modi ji runs the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, and Gehlot ji's government in Rajasthan runs 'Criminal Bachao'. " He further added.

On Friday, BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena reached the police station in the Lalsot area, where hundreds of angry protestors were seen chanting slogans against the police and the Gehlot government.

In a post on X, Meena wrote, "There is huge anger among the people over the incident of rape of a 7-year-old Dalit girl by a policeman in Lalsot. I have reached the spot to help the victim get justice to the innocent child. The police, which has become autocratic due to the incompetence of the Ashok Gehlot government, is not desisting from committing atrocities even on a sensitive occasion like elections."

Later speaking on the matter, Meena told ANI, "I have come here to help the girl. The sub-inspector has been arrested. For me, elections come afterwards, and my first priority will be giving the family justice. It is a shameful incident."

The Rajasthan government defended its position saying that immediate action had been taken against the alleged accused.

Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra said, "Instructions have been given for strict action to be taken in the case. An order has been given to dismiss the accused police sub-inspector." (ANI)

