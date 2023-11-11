New Delhi, November 11: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in the Delhi Liquor policy case on March 9, has come out of Tihar jail on Saturday on a short furlough of six hours to meet his ailing wife. The Delhi Police brought the former Deputy Chief Minister to meet his wife as permitted by the Rouse Avenue court on Friday. Sisodia is meeting his wife at AB 17 Mathura Road, the premises which is currently officially allocated to Delhi Minister Atishi. The same premises were earlier allotted to Sisodia.

The police are not allowing any additional people to meet Sisodia and there is heavy deployment of police personnel even inside his residence. The Rouse Avenue court on Friday allowed Sisodia to meet his wife after he sought permission from the court to meet her for five days. Special judge M K Nagpal allowed Sisodia to meet his ailing wife at his home between 10 a.m. and 4 a.m. under police custody. Recently, the Supreme Court of India dismissed Sisodia's bail petition. His earlier bail applications were rejected by the High Court as well as the trial court. However, the High Court in June granted him permission to meet his wife in custody. Manish Sisodia Used 43 SIM Cards in 14 Different Mobile Phones in Connection to Delhi Excise Policy Scam, Says ED

Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor policy case on March 9. Earlier, he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26. Meanwhile, the court also extended the judicial custody of MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case till November 24, 2023. A special judge also permitted the production of Sanjay Singh before the CJM Court at Amritsar, Punjab in a Defamation case on November 18, 2023. Manish Sisodia Bail Application: Delhi High Court Refuses To Grant Interim Bail to AAP Leader in Excise Policy Scam

AAP Leader Manish Sisodia out of Tihar Jail to Meet Ailing Wife

#WATCH | Police brings former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia to meet his ailing wife as allowed by Rouse Avenue court Sisodia is meeting his ailing wife at the premises which is now officially allocated to Delhi Minister Atishi. The same premises were earlier allotted to him. pic.twitter.com/Dx9NsY4hXN — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

The court directed the jail authorities to take him to Punjab on Rajdhani train in view of his health issue and changed weather and come back the same day. Jail authorities have been also directed to make appropriate security arrangements. The Punjab court had issued a production warrant for the production of Sanjay Singh in a defamation case filed by Bikramjeet Singh Majithia. Advocate Farrukh Khan, counsel for Sanjay Singh, filed two consent letters related to development work seeking his signature. The court allowed the same.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)