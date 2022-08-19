Jaipur, Aug 19 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party will protest here on Saturday over the issue of law and order in the state, a party spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the party will hold a demonstration from 10 am from Shaheed Memorial to the chief minister's residence under the leadership of state BJP president Satish Poonia.

The demonstration will be against rising atrocities women, illegal mining, crime against seers and cases of mob lynching, he said.

