Jaipur, Feb 24 (PTI) The BJP termed the state budget as disappointing claiming that it did not live up to the expectations of the people of Rajasthan whereas ruling Congress leaders said every section has been appropriately focused in the budget presented by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said the budget is not more than a cut and paste job as new schemes have been announced just like past budgets, which hardly get realised on the ground.

"There is a huge contrast in announcements and their realisation. The budget is just like a cut, copy and paste job. It is a cosmetic budget, which has a good face but intentions are not good," Poonia said.

He said that the budget did not mention anything about regularisation of contractual workers and protesting unemployed youth. Overall, the budget has failed to live up to the expectations of people, he added.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said old announcements made in previous budgets for his own constituency have not even started and new ones have been announced.

"It has become their hobby to make announcements. They are only misleading people as they do not have a proper budget. This budget is nothing more than a bundle of lies," Kataria said in a press conference.

On the other hand, Congress leaders have termed it a holistic budget, which has taken care of all sections of the society.

Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma praised the budget, saying that it is an unprecedented one for overall development. He said the budget dedicated to health will fulfill the dream of a healthy Rajasthan.

Sharma said several innovations in medicine and health have been announced in the budget. We will present a unique example in the country by bringing a bill in the Assembly to provide Right to Health to All.

He described the Universal Health Care scheme as unprecedented from the point of view of health rejuvenation at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore from the upcoming financial year. Under this scheme, each family of the state will get the benefit of medical insurance scheme of Rs 5 lakh.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said that a commendable budget has been presented by CM Gehlot, which is all-inclusive and development oriented.

To take forward the state on the path of progress, announcements have been made in the budget keeping the public interest paramount, he said in a statement.

