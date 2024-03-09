Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], March 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an assistant garrison engineer (AGE) of the Military Engineer Services (MES) at Jalipa Military Station in Rajasthan's Barmer for accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from the complainant, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, a case was registered on a complaint against the said accused on allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 8,000 from a contractual employee to facilitate his duties.

Following the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from the complainant, it said.

Further, a search was carried out at the residential premises of the accused at Jalipa (Barmer).

The accused will be produced before the Special Court, CBI cases, Jodhpur. Investigation is continuing, the agency added. (ANI)

