Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], February 5 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with his family, paid a visit to Bharatpur district on Monday.

The Chief Minister visited Shri Kaila Devi Temple, located in Bharatpur.

Bhajanlal Sharma also paid a visit to a famous Lord Krishna Temple in the Deeg district of Rajasthan.

"We are fortunate to have the darshan of Shri Nath ji and Shri Giriraj Maharaj ji at Lotha of Poonchari situated in the Deeg district of Rajasthan. I pray for the blessings of the Lord, the sustainer of the world for my entire Rajasthan family. May God grant the well-being of all," the Chief Minister posted on X.

On Sunday, Bhajanlal Sharma and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visited the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal-East Rajasthan Canal Project (PKC-ERCP) site in Kota.

Discussions were held with officials regarding the arrangement of water in dams under the PKC-ERCP inter-state river linking project. The decisions were taken to ensure that the work in the future gets done at a faster pace as per the situation on the spot.

Notably, an MoU was signed between the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments in Delhi regarding the East Rajasthan Canal Project on January 28.

This link project proposes to provide drinking and industrial water in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan, Malwa and Chambal regions of Madhya Pradesh, apart from providing irrigation in 2.8 lakh hectares (or more) each in both states (a total of 5.6 lakh ha or more), including supplementation of enroute tanks in the states.

The Modified PKC Link Project will help in utilizing the available water resources of the Chambal Basin optimally and economically. (ANI)

