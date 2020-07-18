Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 18 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot paid a courtesy visit to Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday and briefed him on the efforts being made in the state to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting between the two lasted around 45 minutes.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update | Covaxin Trial Phase 1 to Begin From Monday, Ethics Committee Grants Approval: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed in the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate here on Saturday against 104 MLAs of the ruling coalition who had flouted norms of COVID-19.

As many as 27,789 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan to date. The cases include 6,617 active ones and 20,626 recovered/discharged.

Also Read | India Summons Top Pakistani Envoy Over Ceasefire Violation in Jammu & Kashmir That Killed 3 Civilians.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state stands at 546, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)