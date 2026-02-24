Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 24 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma attended the oath-taking ceremony of the executive committee of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association in Jaipur on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the Bar Association has dedicated its valuable time to ensuring justice and strengthening the legal system.

Also Read | Medical Charter Plane Crash in Jharkhand: Air Ambulance From Ranchi to Delhi With 7 Onboard Crashed in Chatra, Rescue Team at Location, Says DGCA (Watch Video).

He noted that the organisation, comprising more than 3,500 advocates, stands as a testament to strength and unity.

On the occasion, Sharma also inaugurated the underground vehicle parking facility of the Rajasthan High Court.

Also Read | National Round Table Conference Convened by EC After 27 Years, State Election Commissioners to Attend.

The event was attended by members of the Bar Association, senior advocates and other dignitaries.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma attended the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic and Sarang Helicopter Display on the Jal Mahal Sail in Jaipur on Sunday in the august presence of Governor Haribhau Bagde.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister praised the bravery, courage, and technical prowess of the Indian Air Force, stating that this event on Jaipur's soil is a matter of pride.

He said that after the grand and successful Army Day Parade, this remarkable event, organised by the Air Force, proves that Jaipur is fully prepared for such national events.

Sharma said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the pride of our armed forces is continuously growing. The Balakot airstrike and Operation Sindoor are a testament to the Air Force's incredible prowess and the strong security of India.

He said that our Air Force, besides protecting the borders, also serves as a ray of hope for the people during natural disasters and pandemics.

The Chief Minister said that the Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and Sarang Helicopter Display Team mesmerise the audience with their unparalleled aerial skills and outstanding aerobatics.

The three pilots of the Indian Air Force's Ambassadors Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, Wing Commander Rajesh Kajla, Wing Commander Ankit Vashisht, and Squadron Leader Sanjesh Singh, are from Jaipur. These pilots have achieved this position through years of hard work, unwavering discipline, and exceptional skill.

Sharma said that this event is a celebration of the unbreakable bond between the civilian and the armed forces. Such events inspire young people to join the armed forces. It also promotes national pride and awareness of the defence services. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)