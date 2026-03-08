Churu (Rajasthan) [India], March 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Sunday that the brave soldiers of Rajasthan have played a leading role in serving the nation, while participating in the Gaurav Senani Ceremony in Churu.

He also stated that in every village, there is at least one family that has worn the army uniform. He said that soldiers never retire; they work tirelessly for the nation and society throughout their lives. Their lives, full of sacrifice and dedication, are an inspiration to all of us.

Sharma, while addressing the people at the event, said that the land of Churu and Shekhawati has always kept the spirit of patriotism alive. "Brave sons like Param Vir Chakra winner Piru Singh, Major Shaitan Singh, and Lieutenant General Sagat Singh Rathore have brought glory to Rajasthan."

He also announced that the District Sports Stadium in Churu will be named after Lieutenant General Sagat Singh Rathore, who displayed extraordinary courage in the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

Sharma said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is emerging as a major global power. "The Indian Army has given a befitting reply to the enemy through operations like the surgical strike, the Balakot airstrike, Operation Parakram, Operation Rakshak, and Operation Sindoor. He said that today our country is becoming self-reliant in the defence sector," he said.

Sharma stated that the brave sons of the nation displayed indomitable courage and made the supreme sacrifice for the country. The sacrifice of brave women and brave women is also inspiring for us. He said that the state government is committed to addressing the problems of brave soldiers and their families. "In this regard, door-to-door communication has been conducted with ex-servicemen, brave women, and their families."

The Chief Minister announced that the state government is constructing integrated Sainik Welfare Complexes in phases to provide various facilities to soldiers, ex-servicemen, and their dependents under one roof.

"These complexes will house the District Sainik Welfare Office, War Memorial, Sainik Canteen, Health Centre, and Community Hall under one roof. In the first phase, these complexes will be constructed in Jodhpur, Tonk, Shergarh, and Jhunjhunu at a cost of ₹36 crore. He said that the Major Shaitan Singh Skill Development and Training Centre will also be established in Jodhpur and a War Museum in Jhunjhunu," CM added.

CM reiterated that the state government is committed to providing facilities and services to soldiers and their families. Adding, he said, New District Sainik Welfare Offices are being opened, along with a 50 per cent discount for widows and a 25 per cent discount for serving and ex-servicemen in RTDC hotels and guest houses. "The honorarium of ex-servicemen employed through REXCO in various departments has been increased by 20 per cent in the last two years. At the same time, the pension for World War II veterans has been increased from 10,000 to 15,000 rupees per month."

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander of the Sapta Shakti Command, said that a soldier is never alone, and the Gaurav Senani ceremony is being organised with this objective. This ceremony symbolises mutual connection and responsibility. He said that ex-servicemen serve as the second line of defence.

During this ceremony, Sharma honoured the veterans and handed over job letters. He also visited the exhibition. Churu MLA Harlal Saharan, former Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore, President of the Paralympic Committee of India Devendra Jhajharia, along with other public representatives, senior military officers, former soldiers, women, and their families, were present. (ANI)

