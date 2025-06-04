Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has launched a state-wide 'Vande Ganga' water conservation campaign to address the issue of water scarcity.

Starting on the occasion of World Environment Day and Ganga Dussehra (June 5), this campaign will run until June 20, featuring extensive water conservation efforts by various departments across the state. Through these activities, public awareness will be raised about the importance of water conservation. For the successful execution of this campaign, ministers have been assigned duties in all 41 districts of the state.

On June 5, the first day of the campaign, departments will carry out various activities like special cleanliness drives in nurseries, distribution of Tulsi plants, pledges to reduce plastic use, shramdaan (voluntary labour), cleaning and repairing of water sources, Vande Ganga Kalash Yatra, worship of rivers, dams, lakes, and preparations for tree plantation under Hariyalo Rajasthan. Activities under the Karmabhoomi se Matribhumi campaign will also be reviewed and approved.

On this occasion, CM Sharma will plant trees at Jamwa Ramgarh in Jaipur and participate in shramdaan at Ramgarh Dam near Mori. Later, he will address a state-level workshop organised at Rajasthan International Centre (RIC) on World Environment Day.

Afterwards, the CM will travel to Bundi, where he will attend the Vande Ganga water worship, Chunri Mahotsav, and Kalash Pujan at Keshoraipatan. He will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development works under the Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan 2.1. He will also offer prayers at the Keshavrai Temple. In the evening, he will reach Bharatpur and perform special worship at Ganga Mandir.

On June 6 (Nirjala Ekadashi), Vande Ganga Jal Seva, water testing campaigns, desilting of water conservation structures, and arrangements for clean drinking water for animals and birds will be conducted at public places like railway stations and bus stands. On June 7, seminars will be held, while on June 8, Vande Ganga Prabhat Pheri and awareness rallies will be organized at the ward level in cities and panchayats in villages.

As the Central Government completes 11 years under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi on June 9, the Rajasthan government will inaugurate a new Amrit Sarovar under the Vande Ganga campaign. Other activities include starting new water harvesting and conservation projects, mapping and cleaning of village water sources, and cleanliness drives at main roads, intersections, and public places.

Between June 10 and 15, completed works under Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan 2.1 will be reviewed, and new works under Jan Swavlamban Abhiyan 2.2 will be approved and initiated. New projects under the PM Agriculture Irrigation Scheme 2.0 will be launched. Additionally, 575 water conservation structures will be inspected, and MGNREGA-related projects will begin. Other proposed activities include Kisan Chaupal, tank cleaning, lighting lamps at water sources, plastic waste disposal, and issuing work orders under Amrit 2.0.

Programmes will be held for water user groups, Catch the Rain campaign, and cleaning of drinking water sources such as ground-level and overhead reservoirs. Awareness drives for water-saving, inauguration and approval of works under the Karmabhoomi se Matribhumi campaign, water usage audits, and activities like essay competitions and street plays on environmental protection will also be held.

From June 16 to 19, activities include marking of pastures, preparation for plantation, cleanliness drives, and night choupals at selected gram panchayat headquarters under Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan 2.0 to discuss water collection and conservation. Other initiatives include approvals for sprinklers, drip systems, farm ponds, pipelines, and cleanliness drives by women SHGs under Amrit 2.0, as well as plantation preparations under the Urban Employment Scheme. On June 20, at the campaign's conclusion, events will be organised to honour donors and institutions who supported the Vande Ganga water conservation campaign. (ANI)

