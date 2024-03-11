Jaipur, Mar 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday reached Ayodhya along with his council of ministers, MLAs and officers for the first time after the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla's statue.

The chief minister had a 'darshan' of Ram Lalla in the Ram temple, offered prayers and wished for the happiness, prosperity and prosperity of the people of the country and the state, a release said.

Also Read | What Is CAA? Key Things To Know About Citizenship Amendment Act That Will Grant Indian Citizenship to Non-Muslims From Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

During the visit, it seemed as if the entire Rajasthan government had arrived at the door of Shri Ram Lalla to have his darshan, the release said.

"Ram is the centre of our faith, he resides in our every pore. Ram is the one who does everything in this world. Everything is the glory of Ram," Sharma said.

Also Read | CAA Rules Notified: Government Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules To Grant Citizenship to Minorities From Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

He said earlier he had darshan of Lord Ram Lalla inside the tent in Ayodhya, but now it is overwhelming to have darshan of Lord Ram in this grand and divine temple.

Sharma also participated in the 'bhoomi pujan' and foundation stone-laying ceremony of Saraswati Devi Shiv Kishan Dammani Bhavan organised by All India Maheshwari Seva Sadan Pushkar at Dashrath Kund.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the chief minister participated in the completion of the 'havan' amid Vedic chanting.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary, BJP state president C P Joshi, MPs, MLAs, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)