New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday accused AAP and Arvind Kejriwal of being steeped in corruption and asserted that the people of Delhi had made up their minds to elect a BJP government.

"Delhi needs to be freed, and it seems the public has resolved to do so," he said at a poll rally at Tri Nagar.

"Everywhere, flowers are blooming in this season, and I feel the people of Delhi have also decided to make the 'lotus' (the BJP's election symbol) bloom here," he added.

Sharma also accused Kejriwal of betraying the India Against Corruption movement that brought him into prominence.

"When he (Kejriwal) joined the Anna Hazare movement, he talked about ending corruption. Now, the one who promised to eradicate corruption is himself drowning in it," he said.

Sharma claimed the AAP government had been involved in multiple scams and the party's leaders were also entangled in corruption cases.

Comparing AAP's governance with that of the previous Congress dispensation, he said, "We used to say the Congress was corrupt, and for 70 years, it gave us corruption, appeasement, caste politics, terrorism, and Naxalism. Now, if I speak about corruption, even Kejriwal's party has done its share."

He also accused the AAP government of failing to deliver on its promises to improve infrastructure, education and health care.

"It (AAP) said Delhi would have good roads, education, and health care but the biggest scams took place in these sectors. AAP used to say party leaders wore simple slippers, travelled in a Maruti, and wouldn't buy a house but then merged four houses to create a grand 'Sheesh Mahal'," he said.

Sharma continued his attack on AAP during another rally at Shakur Basti, saying, "The people of Delhi have resolved to make the 'lotus' bloom and end AAP's rule."

He further accused Kejriwal and his party of corruption.

"His party leaders have committed such big scams that many of them are out on bail. Can you trust someone who is either in jail or out on bail?" he asked the crowd.

The Rajasthan chief minister heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, claiming India had progressed rapidly since 2014.

"Before Modi ji, when a nationalist read the newspaper, it would be full of news of terror attacks. Today, if a bullet comes from across the border, we respond with a missile," he said.

Sharma reiterated that Delhi, as the heart of the nation, needed a "double-engine" government -- one aligned with the Centre -- to ensure its development.

"Broken roads and sewage issues are everywhere. But with a BJP government in both Delhi and at the Centre, the national capital will see real progress," he said.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, and the votes counted on February 8.

