Jaipur, Apr 4 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP state president C P Joshi on Tuesday accused the Congress government of cheating farmers, youths and common people during its four years of rule.

He said there is resentment among all sections of society and people are ready to oust the Congress government.

Joshi was on a tour to Chittorgarh on Tuesday where he offered prayers at the Sanvalia Seth temple after being appointed as state BJP chief.

Joshi said farmers used to get compensation for crop damages of more than 50 per cent, but the BJP-led Central government enacted a new law bringing it down to 33 per cent.

He alleged that the Gehlot government remained a mute spectator in the Kanhaiyalal murder case in Udaipur whereas the Centre worked to eliminate terrorists in the country and also giving them a befitting reply by entering foreign land as well.

The state BJP president said the 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts resulted in 71 deaths, but the Congress government neither hired big lawyers nor insisted on any lobbying from the government's side which led to "terrorists who killed the innocent" people being released.

"This is such an insensitive Congress government. Such a government has to be changed," he said.

Addressing the gathering, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said common people are upset with the government and ready to bring about a change in the state.

