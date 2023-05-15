Jaipur, May 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress MLA Ved Prakash Solanki has been booked for cheating after a woman alleged that she was duped of her land, police said on Monday.

Bajaj Nagar SHO Devendra Kumar said Kaushalya Devi, a resident of Khatipura here, complained that her land was transferred in the Chaksu MLA's name but he did not pay her.

According to the complaint, the matter dates back to July 2013 when Devi, who was looking to sell her land in Bhurtia Kala village here, was duped by middlemen who registered the land in the name of Solanki, Kumar said.

Devi is yet to receive the money for the land purchase deal, the complaint added.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was lodged on Saturday against Solanki under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, Kumar said.

The case file has been sent to CID Crime Branch for further probe, he said.

Solanki is considered a loyalist of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

