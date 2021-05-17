Jaipur, May 17 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress will start serving people suffering from coronavirus from May 21 under the 'Sewa Abhiyan' campaign launched in the memory of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Ten lakh masks will be distributed among the people. Essential medicine kits will also be distributed, according to a statement.

These decisions were taken in the meeting of the state Congress committee through video conference on Monday.

In the meeting, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the state government was determined to save the people of Rajasthan from the pandemic.

He said ventilator beds and ICU beds were being prepared at the CHC and PHC level in Rajasthan.

He said oxygen concentrators would be installed in all the medical centres in the villages of Rajasthan, 6,000 concentrators had been procured and the process for procuring another 50,000 concentrators was under process. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)