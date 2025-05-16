Jaipur, May 16 (PTI) Most parts of Rajasthan are experiencing intense heat, as the maximum temperature crossed 44 degrees Celsius in many cities on Friday.

The maximum temperature in Sri Ganganagar was recorded at 45.9 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Churu and Bikaner, too, witnessed searing heat with the maximum temperatures reaching 45.6 and 45.2 degrees, respectively.

Jaisalmer, Pilani and Barmer also weren't spared, with peak temperatures settling at 44.6, 44.5 and 44.4 degrees, respectively.

Overall, the maximum temperature in most places in the state was 40 degrees or more, including Jaipur, where a high of 43 degrees Celsius was recorded.

According to the weather office, the period of intense heat is expected to continue in the state, with strong dusty winds expected to blow in the border areas of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions for the next three to four days.

Similarly, in Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar districts, the maximum temperature is expected to be 45-46 degrees till May 20. A heatwave is likely to blow in some places, with the maximum temperature in most of the remaining areas expected to reach 42-44 degrees Celsius.

At the same time, light rain is expected in the afternoon at some places in the northern parts of the state between May 19 and 20.

