Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya has once again captured headlines, this time for a significant personal gesture: reportedly gifting a luxurious Land Rover Defender to his ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, and their son, Agastya. The news, which emerged on Friday, February 22, 2026, has sparked widespread discussion, particularly as it follows closely on the heels of Pandya publicly celebrating his new relationship with Mahieka Sharma. Hardik Pandya Celebrates Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma’s 25th Birthday With Cake-Cutting Celebration in Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya Gifts Land Rover To Son Agastya

The Serbian model and dancer, Natasa Stankovic, was recently photographed with their son Agastya alongside a sleek black Land Rover Defender, a high-end SUV estimated to be worth approximately INR 4 crore (approximately £380,000). Social media was abuzz after images of Stankovic and Agastya with the vehicle circulated, with a caption from the vehicle maker, Navnit Motors, explicitly stating the car was "Presented to Agastya Pandya and Ms. Stankovic." This public display has been interpreted by many as a testament to the former couple's commitment to mature co-parenting.

This notable gift arrives just days after Hardik Pandya made headlines for celebrating the 25th birthday of his new girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. Pandya shared a romantic video and heartfelt message for Sharma on social media around February 19-21, 2026, publicly confirming their relationship. Pandya and Stankovic officially announced their separation in July 2024, bringing an end to their four-year marriage. Despite their divorce, both have consistently affirmed their dedication to co-parenting their son, Agastya, who remains at the centre of their lives. Hardik Pandya Pens Sweet Birthday Wish for ‘Princess’ Mahieka Sharma, Shares Loved-Up Photo.

The gesture has been widely praised across social media platforms, with fans commending Pandya for his responsible and thoughtful approach to fatherhood and his ongoing support for his son's well-being, even amidst new personal chapters. In a celebrity landscape often marked by acrimonious splits, the perceived amicable co-parenting dynamic between Hardik and Natasa, highlighted by this significant gift, has resonated positively with the public.

As Hardik Pandya navigates his professional commitments and new personal relationships, his actions continue to draw considerable public interest. The gift of the Land Rover Defender underscores a commitment to family, demonstrating that despite the changes in his personal life, the welfare and happiness of his son, Agastya, remain a paramount priority.

