Jaipur, Jan 26 (PTI) Farmers who have been agitating at Shahjahanpur in Alwar near Rajasthan-Haryana border took out a tractor rally to Manesar (Haryana) on Tuesday.

Former CPI(M) MLA Amra Ram said hundreds of tractors and other vehicles participated in the rally.

“Our rally from Shahjahanpur to Manesar was peaceful and it received a good response from people. The rally started at around 11 am and concluded in the evening,” he said.

Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Ram Moorti Joshi said nearly 300 tractors entered neighbouring Haryana from the state.

In Delhi, groups of farmers started going back to their respective sit-in sites on Tuesday evening after hours of chaos during their tractor parade against the farm laws in the national capital.

