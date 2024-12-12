Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) A five-year-old boy who fell into a 150-feet-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa was rescued after an over 55-hour-long operation, an official said.

He was taken to a hospital in an ambulance in an unconscious state. The authorities have not disclosed his medical condition.

The boy, Aryan, fell in the borewell while playing in a field in Kalikhad village around 3 pm on Monday and the rescue operation began an hour later.

A parallel pit was dug using drilling machines to reach the child.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel said there were myriad challenges in the operation, including the water level estimated to be around 160 feet.

The difficulty in capturing the boy's movements on camera due to steam underground and safety concerns for the rescue staff were also among the challenges in the operation, they said.

"The boy has been taken out and rushed to hospital," an official said.

