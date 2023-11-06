Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], November 6 (ANI): Four people were killed and at least 34 others were injured after a bus carrying over 70 passengers lost control and fell on a railway track near Dausa Collectorate circle, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday night and all the injured were taken to the Dausa district hospital by Kotwali police in a about a dozen ambulances.

"The bus going from Haridwar to Jaipur overturned 30 feet below the culvert near the collectorate intersection Dausa. There were around 70, 80 people in the bus," police said.

"Due to critical conditions, nine passengers were referred to Jaipur. Four passengers died, two women and two men were among the dead. The bodies of the deceased are kept in the mortuary of Dosa District Hospital," police said.

On information, Dosa District Collector Qamar Chaudhary, ADM Rajkumar Kaswa, and Sub-Divisional Officer Sanjay Gora rushed to the site of the mishap and also visited the Dosa District Hospital and inquired about the well-being of the injured.

Railway operations were also affected for some time as a result of the accident for some time and train services remained halted for several hours.

District Collector Qamar Chaudhary said, "The train going from Jaipur to Delhi has been stopped for some time the bus has been taken away from the track with the help of a crane and the track has been made smooth."

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

