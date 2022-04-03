New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Slamming the Congress run Rajasthan government on Sunday, Union Minister and Rajasthan MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the Congress government in the state is responsible for the Karauli clashes adding that it is following a policy of appeasement in the case and has failed in every aspect of law and order.

The union minister further said that the morale of police has plummeted completely and it is under political pressure.

"It is a matter of concern for the people of Rajasthan the way the state government is working with appeasement and has failed in every aspect of law & order. Police morale has completely plummeted and is under political pressure to prove them wrong as right and right as wrong," said Shekhawat to ANI.

Shekhawat demanded that the clashes in Karauli be investigated and the ones guilty of causing the incident and providing protection to such elements should be revealed.

"Attack on people celebrating the 'Bharatiya Nav Varsha' (Indian New Year) is worrisome," he added.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on Saturday and the internet was shut down after stones were pelted during a religious procession that day. Section 144 was imposed in Karauli from 6:30 pm on April 2 till 12 am on April 4.

"Section 144 has been imposed in Karauli from 6:30 pm, April 2, till 12 am on April 4, in connection with a case of stone-pelting at a 'Shobha Yatra' (bike rally) in the city. Internet services have also been shut in the area on April 2 and 3 (till midnight)," said Karauli DM Rajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Many people were injured in the incident, of which 27 were treated and sent home, 10 are undergoing treatment in the hospital and 3 seriously injured were referred to Jaipur.

The injured were admitted to the District General Hospital. Among the injured people four were police officers. (ANI)

