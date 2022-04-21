Jaipur, Apr 21 (PTI) Terming bureaucrats as watchdogs of democracy, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday called on the civil servants to make the process of public welfare works smooth by removing administrative complexities.

Addressing senior officers on the occasion of National Civil Services Day here, the governor said that in democracy it is the 'rajdharma' to ensure that the Constitution is followed.

Also Read | Supreme Court Slams Centre in Abu Salem Case, Says 'Don't Need Lecture From Home Secretary'.

The governor said that public servants work in the system of governance by staying close to the people.

“Due to extensive experience, they have the special ability to analyse the situation accurately by understanding the sentiments of the public with fairness,” he said, adding that only public servants ensure effective implementation of government schemes and programmes.

Also Read | NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022: Apply For 106 Non-Teaching Posts at nitdgp.ac.in; Check Details Here.

He called upon the civil servants to work with a target to implement the welfare schemes with technical efficiency so that the people can get the maximum benefit from such programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajasthan Chief Secretary Usha Sharma said that civil servants, including administrative and police officers, play an important role in ensuring sensitive, transparent and accountable governance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)