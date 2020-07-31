Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has decided to greet the 29 surviving freedom fighters from the state by visiting their residences on the occasion of the anniversary of the Quit India Movement on August 9.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken this decision as a part of remembering the contribution of freedom fighters in liberating the country from British rule, an official statement said on Friday.

Gehlot has said in view of the coronavirus epidemic and the age of the freedom fighters, the district magistrate, additional district magistrate or sub-divisional magistrate of the respective districts should greet them by visiting their residences.

A message on behalf of the chief minister and a shawl will be presented to the freedom fighters, the statement said.

"Today, we are able to breathe the fresh air only because of these freedom fighters," Gehlot was quoted in the statement as saying.

The chief minister said all the freedom fighters contributed invaluably in liberating the country.

"We are grateful for their sacrifice, dedication and passion. Due to them, democracy could be established in our country," he added.

The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi at the Bombay session of the All-India Congress Committee on August 8, 1942, demanding an end to the British rule in India.

