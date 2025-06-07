Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 7 (ANI): The Rajasthan government, in collaboration with the Centre, is set to organise livestock fairs at the divisional level and in 11 other districts to promote animal husbandry. Alongside, the state is implementing the 'Sex-Sorted Semen' scheme aimed at reducing the number of bulls and improving cattle productivity, officials said on Saturday.

"Livestock fairs will be organised at the divisional level and in 11 districts to promote animal husbandry. Brazilian Gir cattle semen, which can yield 40-50 litres of milk per day, will be made available to breeders in Rajasthan at subsidised rates," said Joraram Kumat, Minister for Devasthan and Animal Husbandry.

Also Read | ICU Horror at ESIC Medical College in Rajasthan: 32-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped by Nursing Staff After Being Drugged in Alwar; FIR Registered.

He added, "The Sex-Sorted Semen scheme and breed improvement programs will benefit cattle owners and farmers. The scheme offers a 90 per cent probability of female calf births, helping reduce the number of bulls while boosting productivity. We are committed to enhancing livestock productivity and supporting our farmers."

Rajasthan is home to over 4,000 Gaushalas and Nandishalas, with substantial financial support provided by the state government. However, the high number of bulls remains a challenge, prompting new initiatives to address the issue.

Also Read | Sikkim Rains, Landslides: 76 Army Personnel Airlifted From Landslide-Hit Chaten.

"The government plans to expand livestock fairs across all districts, increasing the number from 7 to 44. This will give cattle owners better access to high-quality breeds and information on breed improvement programs," Kumat said.

He also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, saying, "I extend my sincere thanks to the Honourable Chief Minister for his visionary initiatives to support livestock owners and farmers. These steps will significantly improve livelihoods and mark a new beginning for the sector."

With these initiatives, Rajasthan aims to strengthen the livestock sector, an essential pillar of the state's rural economy, through focused interventions on breeding, productivity, and farmer support. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)