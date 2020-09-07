Jaipur, Sep 7 (PTI) Rajasthan former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot was greeted by his supporters on his birthday on Monday by a record donation of over 40,000 units of blood, collected in nearly 400 blood donation camps, organised across the state.

Sachin Pilot turned 43 on Monday.

The camps were held at close to 400 locations across the state by the Congress leader's supporters, party workers and colleagues.

Pilot, who had appealed to the supporters not to come to Jaipur to wish him amid the corona pandemic, interacted with his followers through social media platforms and conveyed his gratitude for holding the blood donation camps on his birthday and for greeting him on the occasion.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, BJP state president Satish Poonia and other leaders also wished Pilot, who is MLA from Tonk, on his birthday.

Former PCC general secretary Mahesh Sharma said the supporters and volunteers had themselves set a target to collect 43,000 blood units in a single day.

“We have received information of the collection of more than 40,000 units so far and it is likely to cross the target of 43,000 units,” he said while claiming that it is a record collection of blood units in a single day in the state.

In Jhalawar, nearly 5,500 units of blood were collected while the collection in Jaipur crossed 4,000 units.

Interacting with his supporters through social media platforms, Pilot said, “I thank the party workers and supporters for organising the blood donation camps and for wishing me on my birthday. I am happy that all participated with enthusiasm for the noble cause, which will help people,” Pilot said.

He said this is social work during Corona. “There cannot be a better gift than this,” he said.

Pilot said women also participated in good numbers in the blood donation camps.

“The blood units will help patients in hospitals who require blood. This will help them in the most difficult time. The number of blood donors has come down due to the threat of coronavirus and this initiative will certainly help those in need,” he said.

Earlier in the day, chief minister and other leaders tweeted to congratulate Pilot.

“Wishing you a very happy birthday @SachinPilot ji. May you be blessed with happiness, good health and long life,” Gehlot tweeted.

The rift between the two leaders was in the open in July this year after pilot rebelled against the leadership of Gehlot. The rebellion continued for a month before things settled down after the intervention of the party high-command.

Pilot was also sacked from the post of deputy CM and PCC president in July.

