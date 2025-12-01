Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 1(ANI): Rajasthan CID Intelligence on Monday arrested a Punjab resident, Prakash Singh alias Badal, for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI and sending confidential information linked to the Indian Army from Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat to his Pakistani handlers.

According to an official statement from Rajasthan Police, the Jaipur unit of Rajasthan CID Intelligence had been keeping a close watch on the spying activities of Pakistani intelligence agencies.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Expresses Condolences to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake Over Loss of Lives Due to Cyclone Ditwah, Assures India’s Continued Support Under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

During this surveillance, it was found that Prakash Singh alias Badal, a resident of Firozpur in Punjab, was in contact with Pakistan's ISI through social media. The agent was collecting confidential information linked to the Indian Army from Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat and sending it to his Pakistani handlers, the statement added.

Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) Prafulla Kumar said that on 27 November, information was received that the suspect, Prakash Singh alias Badal, had been seen near the Sadhuvali military establishment in Sri Ganganagar. The Border Intelligence Team immediately acted and detained him. In the initial probe, his mobile phone showed regular contact with foreign and Pakistani WhatsApp numbers.

Also Read | Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Approves Renaming of Raj Bhavan to Lok Bhavan.

At the Joint Interrogation Centre in Sri Ganganagar, all intelligence agencies questioned him in detail.

During the questioning, as per the statement, it was found that the agent had been in continuous touch with the ISI since the time of Operation Sindoor. He was providing strategic information to Pakistan-based handlers, including details of Army vehicles, military institutions, the geographical situation of border areas, bridges, roads, railway lines and new construction work.

Apart from spying, Badal was also involved in another serious anti-national activity, the official statement said.

On demand from Pakistan, he used to provide OTPs of mobile numbers issued in the names of Indian citizens. Pakistani agents then used these OTPs to download WhatsApp using Indian numbers and carry out spying and anti-national operations. The suspect had also received money for this assistance.

Considering the seriousness of the case, the suspect was brought to the central interrogation centre in Jaipur for further action. After questioning by all intelligence agencies and technical examination of his mobile data, all the above facts were confirmed, the police statement further read.

A case was registered against the accused, Prakash Singh alias Badal, son of Kader Singh (34), under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, at the Special Police Station in Jaipur, and he was arrested earlier today. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)