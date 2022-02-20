Jaipur, Feb 19 (PTI) A news channel reporter was arrested on Saturday in connection with the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET) paper leak case, police said.

Based on interrogation of an accused in the case, Narendra, a gram sevak in Jalore district, the role of reporter Bablu Meena was found in the paper leak, Additional Director General of Police, Special Operations Group (SOG), Ashok Rathore said in a statement.

Meena hails from Dausa district and has been associated with a news channel for the last 10 years in Jalore, he said.

Police said he had also appeared in the REET exam.

The SOG has so far arrested 40 people in connection to paper leak incident that occurred in September last year.

