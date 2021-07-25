Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) Twenty fresh Covid cases were reported in Rajasthan, taking the infection tally to 9,53,542 on Sunday, an official report said.

No new fatality occurred due to the disease in the last 24 hours and the death toll stood at 8,952, it said.

Of the 20 fresh cases, seven were reported from Jaipur, among others.

There are 313 active cases in the state, while a total of 9,44,277 patients have recovered from Covid so far.

